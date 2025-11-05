MP CM rescinds vague power supply order, assures 10-hour uninterrupted power supply to farmers

Bhopal, Nov 5 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday declared that ten hours of uninterrupted electricity supply will be guaranteed to farmers across the state under all circumstances.

The announcement comes in the wake of a controversial circular issued by the Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited (MPVV), which had warned of salary deductions for officials if agricultural feeders supplied power beyond the ten-hour limit.

Yadav clarified that the circular, which had caused considerable unrest among the farming community, has been rescinded with immediate effect.

He further confirmed that the Chief Engineer responsible for issuing the order has been removed from his post, and legal proceedings have been initiated to ensure such lapses do not recur.

Yadav emphasised that the welfare of farmers remains the government's foremost priority and assured that no administrative confusion would be allowed to compromise their interests.

The directive, signed by Chief General Manager RS Jain, had sparked widespread concern among farmers and triggered political backlash, with opposition parties accusing the government of neglecting rural needs.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government is both sensitive and responsive to the challenges faced by farmers, and is actively working to enhance their income, improve irrigation infrastructure, and make agriculture more self-reliant.

He underscored that the prosperity of farmers directly reflects the prosperity of the state, and that all departments have been instructed to ensure farmers are not inconvenienced in any way.

The government’s swift action to nullify the circular and penalise the responsible official is being seen as a bid to restore trust and prevent further political fallout.

The MPVV’s initial directive had outlined a punitive framework, wherein officials from the operator to the General Manager level would face salary deductions if electricity supply exceeded the prescribed limit.

Though the company later issued a clarification, the damage had already stirred public sentiment, prompting the Chief Minister’s intervention.

As the Rabi season approaches, the assurance of a stable power supply is expected to bring relief to farmers, many of whom rely heavily on electricity for irrigation.

With this move, the government aims to reinforce its image as a farmer-first administration, committed to both accountability and agricultural progress.

