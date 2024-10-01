MP Congress to kick-start ‘beti bachao’ campaign

Bhopal, Oct 1 Madhya Pradesh Congress will start a two-week long campaign-cum protest in the wake of growing crime against women in Madhya Pradesh on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

With the slogan ‘Beti Bachao’, the Congress has prepared for multiple rounds of protest, which includes candle march and ‘kanya poojan’ on different days. The protest will be organised at every block in the state and will continue till October 16.

The opposition will try to highlight the incidents of crimes against women in the state. Senior party leaders, including former ministers, MLAs, and MPs will be joining the protest

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari said that the BJP returned to power because of massive support from the women (due to Ladli Behna Yojana), but failed to ensure their security.

Highlighting the NCRB's report, Patwari said more than 1.40 lakh cases of crime against women are pending in courts.

"Madhya Pradesh used to be known for harmony and peace. The state is witnessing one rape incident every 17 minutes, which is an alarming situation," he added.

Patwari said that more 2,400 rape incidents (of them 140 gang rape) were registered in the last nine months. He alleged that despite introducing 'commissionerate system' in Bhopal and Indore, police failed to create fear among criminals.

"Being the opposition, it is our responsibility to raise the public issues and the Congress will hit the streets. We will involve people from every section to join the protest," Patwari added.

He added that Congress workers would knock on the doors of people and request them to join the campaign.

