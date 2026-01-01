MP dirty water deaths: NHRC seeks report from state govt within 2 weeks

New Delhi, Jan 1 The NHRC has sought a report within two weeks from the Madhya Pradesh government over a media report alleging seven deaths and 40 cases of hospitalisation after consuming contaminated water in Indore district, an official said on Thursday.

Taking suo motu cognisance of Wednesday’s media report about the alleged water contamination deaths in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore district, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Chief Secretary calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

Reportedly, the residents had been complaining about the supply of contaminated water supply for several days, but no action was taken by the authorities.

The Commission, in its notice, observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of the human rights of the victims.

According to the media report, carried on December 31, 2025, the main pipeline, which supplies drinking water to the area, passes beneath a public toilet.

“Due to a leakage in the main line, sewage water reportedly mixed with the drinking water. Besides, several water distribution lines were also found broken in the area, due to which contaminated water was reaching the households,” said the NHRC notice.

The incident assumed political colour after Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari demanded the immediate resignation of "ill-mannered ministers" on moral grounds.

Patwari alleged that the victims were receiving neither free treatment nor sympathy, while ministers "displayed arrogance and misbehaved with journalists".

Social media users echoed the anger, amplifying calls for accountability, as over 2,000 residents were affected by severe vomiting and diarrhoea.

The crisis, linked to a leakage in the main Narmada water supply pipeline - exacerbated by a toilet constructed overhead - has exposed serious administrative lapses in India's repeatedly awarded "cleanest city."

Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister and local MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya, whose constituency includes the affected area, faced intense backlash after he lost his temper during a media interaction on Wednesday.

When a NDTV journalist questioned about accountability beyond junior officials and the lack of free treatment for victims, Minister Vijayvargiya responded dismissively, reportedly using phrases like "don't ask useless questions" and offensive language on camera.

The incident quickly went viral, drawing widespread condemnation for crossing "limits of decency."

In response, Vijayvargiya later posted an apology on X, stating: "My team and I have been working tirelessly without sleep for two days to improve the situation. In deep sorrow over the suffering and losses, my words came out wrong in response to a media question. I express regret for that."

