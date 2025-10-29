MP: Goa delegation calls on Guv Patel at Raj Bhavan

Bhopal, Oct 29 A delegation from the Department of Information and Publicity (DPR) of the government of Goa called on Governor Mangubhai Patel at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

The delegation, led by Deepak Bandekar, Director of Information and Publicity, Goa, is on a five-day study tour of Madhya Pradesh, with scheduled visits to Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal for interactions with public relations officials and media organisations to understand their functioning.

Bandekar felicitated the Governor by presenting Goa’s traditional attire and a memento, and introduced the members of the delegation.

During the interaction, Patel said that he has transformed the Raj Bhavan (Governor's office) into a centre for public welfare in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

The Governor stated that he has maintained a consistent dialogue with citizens in remote and backward areas of the state. During the first two years of his tenure, he visited every district of Madhya Pradesh, fostering a close connection with underprivileged communities.

The Governor mentioned that he often joins beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for community meals at their homes, and conducts visits to villages—selected at the last moment—to directly review public systems through personal contact and dialogue.

The Governor also shared information about Madhya Pradesh’s forests, tourist destinations, and developmental activities.

He described initiatives such as Dharti Aaba Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan and PM-JANMAN as transformative efforts to benefit every tribal family in the country. He also highlighted the Aadi Karmayogi Yojana, which promotes awareness and empowerment within tribal societies.

The Governor discussed the health challenges faced by tribal communities, focusing on ‘Sickle Cell Anaemia’. He elaborated on the symptoms, behavioural issues, and medical causes of the disease, along with the state’s efforts in control, treatment, and management.

He informed that Prime Minister Modi has launched a national mission to eliminate sickle cell disease by 2047, and Madhya Pradesh is playing a leading role in this mission.

--IANS

pd/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor