MP govt approves ‘Brindavan Gram’ scheme for rural areas

Bhopal, Sep 3 The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday approved the ‘Brindavan Gram’ scheme, under which, ‘gaushalas’ and other schemes benefitting the villagers will be established. This scheme is the flagship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, a formal announcement was made on the occasion of Janmashtami on August 26.

The selected gram panchayats will be named – ‘Brindavan Gram’. Madhya Pradesh has a total of 313 blocks, and one gram panchayat will be selected from each block. Gaushalas (cow sheds) will be established and milk production will be promoted.

“The ‘Brindavan Gram’ scheme will be aimed at promoting milk production in villages and to increase the farmers’ incomes. The houses in selected gram panchayats will be facilitated with roof-top solar policy,” Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla told the press.

Shula said the scheme will be implemented by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department and a notification regarding the same will be issued soon.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government also approved the proposal of ‘Gita Bhavan’. According to the plan, the state government will establish one ‘Gita Bhawan’ in all urban bodies across the state.

Through these centres, spiritual knowledge and the teachings of our scriptures and great personalities will reach the common people. “Apart from Gita or other books related to Lord Krishna, spiritual literature will be also made available at Gita Bhawan centres,” Shukla added.

At present, Madhya Pradesh has the only ‘Gita Bhavan’ - in Indore - which is a religious and cultural centre that promotes the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. The shrine is religiously neutral and welcomes people of all faiths. It has pictures and idols of many gods, and paintings of the Puranas, Mahabharata, and Ramayana.

The government also approved a proposal to form an organising committee that will prepare plans for the 320th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar celebration. Various programs will be organised throughout the year.

Ahilyabai was the queen of the Maratha Malwa kingdom and is considered one of the most visionary female rulers in India.

--IANS

