MP govt expects 15 crore visitors for Ujjain Simhastha

Bhopal, Oct 17 The Madhya Pradesh government is expecting approximately 15 crore visitors from across the world during a month-long Simhastha Kumbh which will be held in the religious city Ujjain in 2028.

The largest congregation of Hindus, which held once in 12 years, holds a special place nationally and globally and the preparations are being made, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said in a statement.

During a meeting with senior officials in Ujjain, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stressed that preparations for Simhastha must begin immediately with government departments and other organisations working in close coordination.

He emphasised that Simhastha is a momentous event, not just for the state but for the entire country with a global resonance. "To accommodate the vast number of devotees and tourists attending Simhastha, new construction projects are underway along with upgrades to existing facilities," he added.

CM Yadav further stated that Simhastha brings together all Vaishnava and Shaiva saints from the diverse Sanyasi traditions within Sanatan Dharma to shape its future direction, conduct and form.

"Preparations are already underway emphasising that India will guide the world through this global event and comprehensive arrangements are being for the same," he added.

The state government has already sanctioned a budget of Rs 5,882 crore for Simhastha mela for several projects, including the construction of 'ghats' on along the Kshipra river.

CM Yadav had earlier said that Simhastha is the responsibility of both the Ujjain and Indore divisions. Several devotees who visit Ujjain's Simhastha, also visit Omkareshwar. Therefore, connectivity between these two cities need to be addressed on priority.

Simhastha Kumbh was held last time in 2016, which received around 7.5 crore visitors from across the world, according to the government.

