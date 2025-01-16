MP govt receives investment proposals of Rs 32,500 cr

Bhopal, Jan 16 The Madhya Pradesh government has received investment proposals worth more than Rs 32,500 crores during the 7th Regional Industrial Conclave (RIC) held in Shahdol district on Thursday.

Addressing the closing ceremony of RIC at the grounds of the government engineering college in Shahdol, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the investment proposal is expected to generate employment for over 30,000 youths.

Chief Minister Yadav said with its rich heritage, evolving industrial landscape and infrastructural developments, Shahdol is rapidly transforming into an investment-ready hub.

"This conclave marks a significant step in attracting investments, strengthening MSMEs, and fostering regional growth. We have received investment proposals of more than Rs. 32,500 crores, which will provide around 30,000 employment opportunities in coming days," Yadav said.

Chief Minister further stated that the state government has declared 2025 as the 'Year of Industry and Employment' to promote industrial development in Madhya Pradesh.

"Through initiatives like the Regional Industry Conclave, we are committed to making MP a shining example of growth, development, and an investment hub," he added.

At least six RICs were organised between March and December 2024 in which the state government received investment proposals worth more than Rs 3.75 lakh crore, which is expected to generate nearly 85,000 jobs in the state, besides ensuring industrial growth, according to the Madhya Pradesh government.

Notably, the first edition of the RIC was organised in Chief Minister Yadav's home district Ujjain on March 1 and 2, 2024. Later, the second edition was held in Jabalpur on July 20 and the third in Gwalior on August 28. The fourth edition of RIC was organised in the Sagar division on September 27, while the fifth edition was held in Rewa on October 23. The sixth edition was organised in Narmadapuram (Hoshangabad) division on December 7, 2024.

Subsequently, the state government will kick-start preparation for 'Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit' - 2025' to be held in Bhopal on February 24.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Investors Meet.

