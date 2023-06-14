MP Govt to give 9,000 e-scooty to students who topped Class 12 board exam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 14 : Madhya Pradesh Government on Wednesday decided to give e-scooty to 9,000 students, including both boys and girls, who secured first position in the Class 12 board examination.

The decision was taken by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who chaired a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya in the state capital on Wednesday.

After the meeting, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra briefed mediapersons about the various vital decisions taken by the Council of Ministers.

"During the meeting, the council of ministers approved giving e-scooty to the 9000 students who secured first position in all government higher secondary schools in the state. In the areas where e-scooty is not available, normal scooty will be provided to the students," Mishra said.

CM Chouhan has given the order to open the process of transfers of employees and officers within the districts from June 15 to 30 in the state, he said.

The Cabinet also approved the cooperative policy and with this Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to approve it.

"This policy will pave the way for making cooperatives a mass movement in the state. The committees will be formed in new areas and new employment opportunities will also be generated," said the Home Minister.

Mishra further said that the Council of Ministers approved the proposal for amendment in Chief Minister Youth Internship for Professional Development Program (CMYIPDP) in the meeting.

The cabinet also approved the increase in the income limit from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh for scholarships for SC/ST students.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved 29 new groups of tap-water schemes and passed Rs 15,995.98 crores for it.

"The cabinet also agreed to increase the prize money given by the state government to medal recipients in the Shaurya Alankaran series, who are permanent residents of Madhya Pradesh," said the minister.

The Council of Ministers also has given permission to guarantee payment security for Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project in the meeting, Mishra added.

