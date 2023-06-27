MP: Gwalior tourist guide 'Kalu the Talent' found dead at fort

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 : A 25-year-old tourist guide of Gwalior, Kalu, who was famous by the name 'Kalu the Talent' and knew several foreign languages, was found dead at Gwalior fort, a police official said on Tuesday.

Kalu's body was found near the Urvai Gate area of Fort on Monday. On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and started investigation into the matter.

Kalu had only studied till class 5th though he knew various foreign languages and used to guide the tourists visiting the fort from the country as well as from abroad.

According to family members, Kalu left the home on Sunday night around 11 pm and after which he did not return. Kalu's mother Grace John said, "Even at a young age, he had a lot of passion for work and achieved a lot, but his life ended due to the wrong company he got involved in. Some guides were troubling Kalu for the last several months. We have also told a few names to the police."

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rishikesh Meena said, "We received information that a body was found at Gwalior fort. Acting on the information, the police reached the spot and saw the body of the 25-year-old youth who works at the Gwalior fort; his family also lives there. He (Kalu) was working as an unregistered guide there."

"Prima facie, our investigation revealed that he was addicted to drugs and fell from the fort in an inebriated state as a result of which he died. Though other aspects are also being probed, whether it is an incident or an accident. It is a matter of investigation, a short PM report has been called, on the basis of which further action will be taken. It is a sensitive matter, and will be investigated from every angle," ASP Meena added.

Senior guide of Gwalior Fort who worked with Kalu, Samar Singh said, "Kalu had attracted the tourists visiting the Gwalior Fort from India as well as from abroad through his guide talent at a very young age of 10 years. Kalu was class fifth pass but he knew seven to eight foreign languages very well and used to guide foreign tourists by answering their queries."

Since childhood, Kalu lived in a small hut at Gwalior Fort with his mother and brothers. From the age of 10, he learned everything slowly while talking to the tourists and guides there. He learned the education of a guide and made a name for himself in the Gwalior as well as in the state, in the country and even abroad. Whenever foreign tourists came to Gwalior, they used to ask about Kalu first, added.

The colleague further added that they were very sad to hear the news of Kalu's sudden death.

