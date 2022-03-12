MP HC grants conditional bail to nine accused of Vyapam scam

Bhopal, March 12 The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted conditional bail to nine former officials involved in Vyapam scam. Those who have been granted conditional bail are accused of cheating, forgery among other offences related to pre-medical test PMT-2013 for admissions to MBBS courses.

A division bench hearing the plea said the accused would be released on furnishing a personal bond amount of Rs 1 lakh. The bench headed by Justices S. Nagu and M.S. Bhatti also imposed certain conditions on the accused persons, including that they will not seek unnecessary adjournments during the trial.

Those have been granted conditional bail are S.N. Vijaywargiya, the former chairman of Peoples College of Medical Science and Research Centre in Bhopal; Dr Ajay Goenka, the then secretary of Chirayu Charitable Foundation Bhopal; and Suresh Singh Bhadoria, the then chairman of Mayank Welfare Society, Indore.

Others granted bail are former members of Chirayu Medical College and Hospital's admission committee Dr Ravi Saxena, S.N. Saxena and Dr V.H. Bhavsar, former dean of Peoples College of Medical Science and Research Centre Dr Vijay Kumar Pandya, Arun Kumar Arora, a former employee of Index Medical College, Indore and former dean of Chirayu Medical College and Hospital Dr Virendra Mohan.

In its order the court said the petitioners can't leave the country without permission of the trial court and can't indulge in extending inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case.

The applicants took the ground that the CBI, which is probing the admission and recruitment scam, had filed the charge sheet in the case on February 17 before a special court at Bhopal stating that the interrogation is complete, said advocate Ajay Gupta who appeared for the petitioners.

The scam in Vyapam or Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board, now renamed MP Karmachari Chayan Aayog, broke out in 2013, wherein candidates had bribed officials and rigged exams by deploying impostors to write their answer sheets.

The CBI had taken over the investigation following the Supreme Court order in 2015.

