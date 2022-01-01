MP HC increases working hours by 30 minutes from Jan 3

Bhopal, Jan 1 The Madhya Pradesh High Court has decided to increase its working hours by 30 minutes in an attempt to deal with vast pending cases. To make it mandatory for all benches, including division benches, it has made amendments to this effect in the Madhya Pradesh High Court Rules, 2008.

So far, the working hours of the High Court were scheduled from 10.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., including an hour's recess between 1.30 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. Now, with post amendment in its rule, the High Court will function from 10.15 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., with reduced recess time from 1.30 p.m. to 2.15 p.m.

"Increasing the timing by half an hour each day would help in disposing of pending cases," a press note issued by MP High Court said.

It further stated that, "amendments (increasing in working hours) have been published in the Madhya Pradesh Gazette Notification and shall be effective from next working day namely January 3, 2022."

It may be noted that in November 2021, the MP High Court Bar Council Association (MPHCBA) had unanimously passed a resolution stating that the working hours of the High Court should be increased by half an hour every day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor