MP: Institute of Hotel Management's HOD arrested for molesting female professor

An HOD (Head of Department) of the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Bhopal was arrested for allegedly molesting a female professor of the same institute on Thursday, the police said.

The accused HOD has been identified as Pramod Kumar Modi. The female professor had lodged a complaint against him at Habibganj police station on November 26.

The Habibganj police station in charge Manish Raj Singh said that acting on the complaint of the woman, a case was registered under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC and arrested the accused HOD. The woman alleged that the accused was harassing her for around the last two years, SHO Singh added.

( With inputs from ANI )

