MP Mamata Mohanta Resigns from Rajya Sabha and BJD

Mamata Mohanta, a prominent leader of the Kudumi community in Odisha, has resigned from her Rajya Sabha seat and her primary membership in the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). In a tweet, Mohanta expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of Mayurbhanj and advance Odisha's causes at the national level. She stated, “I sincerely express my gratitude for giving me an opportunity to serve the people of Mayurbhanj and also take the cause of Odisha to the national level. However, I feel that there is no requirement for the services of myself as well as my community in the BJD. Therefore, I have taken this hard decision in the public interest.”

ମୁଁ ଆଜି ରାଜ୍ୟସଭା ସଦସ୍ୟ ପଦରୁ ଇସ୍ତଫା ଦେଇଛି । ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳର ସଭାପତି ଶ୍ରୀ ନବୀନ ପଟ୍ଟନାୟକଙ୍କ ପାଖକୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ଇସ୍ତଫା ପତ୍ର ପଠାଇ ଦେଇଛି । ମୋତେ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ପରିଷଦର ସଦସ୍ୟ ଓ ରାଜ୍ୟସଭାର ସଦସ୍ୟ ଭାବେ ସେ ମନୋନୀତ କରି ମୋର ଜିଲ୍ଲା ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜ ଓ ରାଜ୍ୟର ସେବା କରିବା ପାଇଁ ସୁଯୋଗ ଦେଇଥିଲେ । pic.twitter.com/7Y6KLiuel9 — MP Mamata Mohanta (@MamataMohanta5) July 31, 2024

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar confirmed receiving Mohanta’s resignation letter, which was submitted personally. Dhankhar said, “I have received a letter today from Mamata Mohanta, a member representing the state of Odisha, resigning her seat in the Rajya Sabha. She has resigned by writing a letter. I found it to be constitutionally in order and hence accepted her resignation.”

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar accepts BJD MP Mamata Mohanta's resignation from the House.



— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2024

Mohanta was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2020 from Odisha as a BJD candidate, winning unopposed among the four candidates for the four available seats from the state.