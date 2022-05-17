MP: Man absconds with new car from showroom on the pretext of a test drive

A disturbing incident has come to light in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. Here a man rushed to the showroom to pick up a new Tata Harrier and fled away with car under the pretext of a test drive. But the man could not be rescued by the police.

Due to the vigilance of the police, the vehicle was confiscated from him within a few hours. One person arrived at the showroom under the pretext of buying a car. He then fled, asking for a test drive. As he tried to flee with the vehicle, the people of the agency chased him at a distance. However, the man managed to escape in a vehicle, said SP Mukesh Srivastava. Meanwhile, the police were informed after the incident. Police also blockaded the entire district and announced a reward of Rs 10,000.

According to the information given by the police, after 4 hours, the police got information that a vehicle was parked in an unattended condition. Upon receiving the information, the police seized the vehicle. He also arrested the accused who fled with the vehicle. The agency has also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for the police personnel who get the vehicle.