MP: Man carries 4-year-old niece's dead body on his shoulders in absence of ambulance

A man carried his four-year-old niece's dead body on his shoulders in Buxwaha of Chhattarpur, Madhya Pradesh in the absence of a hearse van.

The man had sought help from the administration for an ambulance. But he got no help. Finally, the man carried his niece's body on his shoulder and walked towards the house. Some photos and videos of this mind-numbing incident are going viral on social media and people have targeted the Shivraj government.

According to information received, the girl was admitted to Buxwaha Public Health Center in Chhatarpur for treatment. But there, her condition worsened. She was rushed to Chhatarpur District Hospital. After the girl's death, her body was requested to be sent home by ambulance. But the ambulance was not found. There was a lack of vehicles. The man then reached home carrying his niece's body on his shoulder.

"I will talk to the concerned CMO and officials in this regard," said Dr Vijay Pathoria, Chief Medical Officer, Chhatarpur.