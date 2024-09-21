MP Minister Sarang accuses Jagan Mohan Reddy of 'sinful act' over alleged ghee adulteration

Bhopal, Sep 21 Amid the raging controversy over the alleged use of animal fat in ghee for making Tirumala laddus during the YSR Congress Party rule in Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang has hit out at former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, calling it an "unforgivable crime".

Sarang said: "What Jagan Reddy ji and his government have done is not only an insult to Sanatan dharma but also a grave offence against Hindu sentiments. He has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus. Tirupati Balaji temple is a sacred place for millions. This kind of adulteration in the prasad suggests an international conspiracy. This is a serious crime that demands investigation, and those responsible must be held accountable. Jagan Reddy needs to understand that this despicable act is a grave sin."

Referring to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the matter, the minister remarked: "After committing such a sin, he has the audacity to write to the Prime Minister. This is an attempt to save face. He has tarnished the Hindu religion, and this is a sin for which he will suffer in seven lifetimes."

Sarang also assured that the prasad offered in Ujjain and other temples of Madhya Pradesh is pure and unadulterated.

Earlier on Friday, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Justice of India, seeking action against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for "twisting facts".

He demanded action against Naidu for tarnishing the reputation of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and playing with the sentiments of devotees.

Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that Naidu’s baseless allegation was part of his politics to divert public attention from the failures of his government during 100 days.

The former Chief Minister also highlighted how the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has a fool-proof system to procure ghee and other ingredients.

