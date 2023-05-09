MP: Police arrest main accused, his brother in Morena's murder case

Morena (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 9 : Morena police arrested the main accused and his brother, who were absconding, in connection with a murder that occurred in Lepa village in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, a police official said on Tuesday morning.

The accused have been identified as Ajit and Bhupendra. They were on the run after the murder incident which happened last Friday (May 5) in which six people were shot dead while two others sustained injuries.

Morena Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailendra Singh said, "The police received information from the informer about the movement of the accused in Mahua police station limits on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The accused were trying to escape from there. Acting on it, a police team was formed, reached the spot and tried to surround the accused."

The police asked them to surrender but the main accused Ajit opened fire on the police with his gun. After that the police retaliated in which Ajit sustained bullet injuries and the police rounded up Ajit and his brother Bhupendra from the spot. The police also recovered a 315-bore gun from the accused, SP Singh said.

The official added that initially, an FIR was registered against nine known people and later one more name was added in connection with that murder case. Out of ten accused, six accused were arrested so far and search was on for the remaining accused.

Earlier, the police arrested four accused till Monday evening. The arrested accused include Dhir Singh Tomar, Rajjo Devi, Pushpa Devi and Sonu Singh Tomar. Of these accused, Pushpa Devi was carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 and Sonu Singh Tomar was carrying a reward of Rs 30,000. Ajit and Bhupendra were also carrying a reward of Rs 30,000 each.

Notably, the murder incident had occurred due to a decade old dispute between two families in the district.

