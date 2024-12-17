MP Priyanka Gandhi Carry "Palestine" Handbag in Parliament; Draws Praise from Former Pakistani Minister

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made headlines during her recent visit to Parliament by carrying a handbag with “Palestine” written on it, along with a symbolic watermelon design, often associated with Palestinian unity. This gesture was widely perceived as a show of solidarity with the Palestinian people and reignited discussions about her vocal support for Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

The viral photograph of her handbag drew mixed reactions on social media. Former Pakistani minister Fawad Hassan Chaudhry praised her action, calling it a bold move, and lauded her lineage as the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru. He contrasted her gesture with the lack of similar actions by Pakistani parliamentarians, calling it “a shame” for his own country’s leaders. The watermelon symbol on the handbag also added cultural significance, as watermelons have become an emblem of Palestinian resistance and unity, frequently used in art, emojis, and social media posts to express solidarity.

Priyanka Gandhi has consistently spoken out about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. She has criticized Israel’s actions, highlighting the rising death toll, which includes thousands of civilians and children. She has also alleged violations of international law and condemned the prolonged violence. The BJP, however, criticized Priyanka Gandhi’s actions, with BJP MP Sambit Patra labeling the move as another example of the Gandhi family’s “appeasement politics.” He argued that such gestures reflect the Congress Party’s misplaced priorities, claiming it contributed to their political setbacks.

Background on the Conflict

The gesture comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, following the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel that began in October. The war has led to widespread destruction in Gaza, with international outcry over civilian casualties.

Priyanka Gandhi’s support for Palestine aligns with her earlier activism, particularly in Wayanad, where she has consistently raised concerns about global conflicts and humanitarian issues. The debate over her handbag underscores the broader polarization of opinions on international conflicts and India’s political landscape.