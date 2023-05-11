MP: Special court sends 5 more members of HuT held from Hyderabad on police remand till May 19

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 11 : A special court court in Bhopal on Thursday sent five more members associated with the radical Islamic orgsation Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), who were arrested from Hyderabad, on police remand till May 19.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Salim, Abdur Rahman, Mohammad Abbas Ali, Sheikh Junaid and Mohammad Hameed, residents of Hyderabad. Telangana police had arrested them on the basis of the inputs from Madhya Pradesh police on May 9.

Later on, these accused were brought to Bhopal and presented before the court on Thursday.

Notably, according to a government advocate (who wish his name not to be quoted), of these accused three have converted from Hinduism to Islam which includes Mohammad Salim (earlier Saurabh Raj Vaidhy), Abdur Rahman (earlier Devi Narayan Panda) and Mohd Abbas Ali (earlier Benu Kumar).

On May 9, Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had also arrested 11 members associated with HuT from two different districts in the state.

The ATS team arrested 10 members of HuT from Bhopal and one member from Chhindwara district. The team had also recovered anti-national documents, technical equipment, radical literature and other materials from the accused.

The accused arrested from Bhopal were produced before the NIA court on the same day (May 9) while the accused held from Chhindwara was presented before the NIA court on the next day. After that, all those 11 accused were sent on police remand till May 19.

According to the release issued by the MP Police, the accused who were arrested from Bhopal were identified as Yasir Khan (29), a resident of Shahjahanabad, (gym trainer), Syed Sami Rizvi (32), a resident of Millennium Habitat Shaheed Nagar (coaching teacher), Shahrukh, a resident of Jawahar Colony, Aishbagh, (tailor), Misbah ul Haq (29), a resident of Housing Board Colony, Aishbagh, (Labourer), Shahid, a resident of Jawahar Colony, Aishbagh (Auto Driver), Syed Dsh Ali, a resident of Sonia Gandhi Colony, Aishbagh, (Software Engineer), Mehraj Ali (25), a resident of Aishbagh, (Computer Technician), Khalid Hussain (40), a resident of Barela village, Lalghati, (Teacher and businessman), Wasim Khan, a resident of Aishbagh, and Mohammad Alam (35), a resident of Chowki Imambara.

The accused who was held from Chhindwara was identified as Abdul Karim.

A case was registered against these accused under UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967) and other relevant sections, the release added.

Earlier, MP police took action against orgsations like Jamaat-e-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Popular Front of India (PFI). The ATS team had busted the JMB module in March 2022. During this, three Bangladeshi terrorists were arrested. Based on the action of MP ATS, the action was also taken in other states in the country. In September 2022, the MP Police arrested 22 members of the banned orgsation PFI. This action is going on continuously, the release further added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor