MP: Stone pelting at Ram Navami procession, curfew imposed
By ANI | Published: April 10, 2022 11:38 PM2022-04-10T23:38:32+5:302022-04-10T23:45:18+5:30
Several people, including police personnel, were injured in a Ram Navami procession after a group of people pelted stones at each other, said police on Sunday.
The stone-pelting started at the very beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector.
After four houses were set on fire, a curfew had been imposed in the area and people have been advised to stay indoors.
"Curfew has been imposed in Talab Chowk, Gaushala Marg, Motipura, areas. A large number of police forces have been deployed," informed Additional District Magistrate, SS Mujalda.
Collector Anugrah P, Superintendent of Police (SP) P Siddharth Chaudhary, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Milind Dhoke took charge of the situation.
Further investigations are underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor