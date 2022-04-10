MP: Stone pelting at Ram Navami procession, curfew imposed

Several people, including police personnel, were injured in a Ram Navami procession after a group of people pelted stones at each other, said police on Sunday.

The stone-pelting started at the very beginning of the procession leaving around four people injured including a police inspector.

After four houses were set on fire, a curfew had been imposed in the area and people have been advised to stay indoors.

"Curfew has been imposed in Talab Chowk, Gaushala Marg, Motipura, areas. A large number of police forces have been deployed," informed Additional District Magistrate, SS Mujalda.

Collector Anugrah P, Superintendent of Police (SP) P Siddharth Chaudhary, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Milind Dhoke took charge of the situation.

Further investigations are underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

