MP: Swiggy's delivery boy beaten by girl in Jabalpur

A shocking video has surfaced from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. A young woman is seen beating Swiggy's delivery boy with her shoes. The young man's mistake was that his two-wheeler strached the young woman's scooter. The enraged woman then beat the man in front of everyone. The young woman also kicked the man with her shoes. This time some people tried to stop her. But she boldly said, 'I'm hurt, not you.' After the video went viral, police called the delivery boy to find out what had happened. The delivery boy then lodged a complaint against the girl at the Omti police station.

The incident took place at 2-3 pm on Thursday (April 14), said SP Baghel, in-charge of OMT police station. Delivery boy Dilip Vishwakarma (25, resident of Natal Charaganwa) said in the complaint that he was going for pizza delivery. This time the young woman riding scooter came in front of him and lost balance. After this, the angry young woman started abusing and beating him.

According to Omti Police Station, the Scooty is registered in the name of Madhu Singh, a resident of GIF, New Richhai Colony, according to the Transport Department's website. A case of insult and beating has been registered against the girl on the complaint of Dilip Vishwakarma.