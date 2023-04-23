MP: Three injured after portion of building collapses in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 23 : Three persons were injured after portion of a building collapsed on Sunday morning in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the police said.

According to officials, the balcony of a commercial complex located near the city railway station in Indore collapsed. Three persons trapped under the rubble were rescued by the locals and rushed to a nearby hospital.

"Three people were injured after a part of the balcony, of the Kalyan Rest House building, collapsed. They have been taken to the hospital for treatment. At present their condition is stable," Indore Collector Ilayyaraja T told .

Further details on the incident are awaited.

