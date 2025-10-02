MP: Two die, one missing during Goddess Durga idol immersion near Ujjain

Ujjain, Oct 2 Two children died in a tragic incident during Navratri immersion rituals, leaving the town of Badnagar in mourning, after a tractor-trolley carrying devotees plunged into the Chambal River near Narsingha Ghat of Ingoria police station area in Ujjain district.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon, as a group of worshippers gathered to immerse the idol of Goddess Durga at the conclusion of the festival.

According to preliminary reports, the tractor had been parked near the riverbank while devotees performed the final rituals.

A 12-year-old boy, reportedly excited by the celebrations, climbed into the tractor’s cabin and inadvertently turned the ignition key. The vehicle suddenly lurched forward, broke through the bridge railing, and plunged into the river, dragging the trolley and its passengers into the fast-moving current.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and desperation as the tractor sank nearly 20 feet into the river. Devotees, including children, women, and the elderly, were thrown into the water.

Cries for help echoed across the riverbank as villagers rushed to rescue those struggling to stay afloat.

Local residents, police, and SDRF teams launched an immediate rescue operation, managing to save 12 people from drowning.

“Two of the rescued succumbed to their injuries at Gautampura Hospital,” a senior police officer said.

The deceased have been identified as 16-year-old Prithvi Raj and 8-year-old Vansh. Two other children, 10-year-old Amish and 6-year-old Ansh, remain in critical condition and have been referred to a higher medical facility in Indore.

One person, identified as Shubham, is still missing, and divers are continuing search operations in the river, the official said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has extended financial aid of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased. A photograph taken moments before the accident, showing children bathing in the river and boarding the trolley, has gone viral on social media, intensifying public grief and concern.

The image has become a haunting reminder of how quickly celebration turned into catastrophe.

Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Ranjan called the incident “extremely tragic” and assured that all possible efforts are being made to locate the missing and support the injured.

The accident has sparked calls for stricter safety protocols during religious processions, especially those involving heavy vehicles near water bodies.

