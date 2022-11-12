MP woman drives e-rickshaw to make her son army officer after being left by her husband

A woman driving an e-rickshaw is a rare sight in a city like Bhopal, but 38-year-old Jyoti Verma, a resident of the Jumerati area in the city, is an exception.

She took to driving a three-wheeler after her husband had left her. She did not give up. She had disposed of her ornaments to buy an e-rickshaw to earn a living to raise her son whom she wants to make an army officer.

Initially, there were many hurdles in her way, but she removed all obstacles with her iron will. Jyoti Verma toldabout her struggle, "People moving around makes fun of me but still, I stand strong in front of them. People who drive rickshaws here also trouble me but my son has to become an army officer, that's why I am working day and night."

Jyoti said, "My husband left me and my son one and a half years ago. After that I set up a small stall of idli dosa for the livelihood of my child but there were a lot of problems with that. I started working in people's homes but other children used to make fun of my son. So finally, I started driving the e-rickshaw."

She daily drives the rickshaw in Van Vihar and the Lake View area of Bhopal. Jyoti's 11-year-old son also sits in the rickshaw after school and she used to teach her in the rickshaw itself whenever she gets time.

One of the tourists, Jitendra, who came to visit Van Vihar, said that he was very happy to see a woman driving the rickshaw to support her family. The other women would get inspiration from her.

Jyoti said, "It is not an easy thing for women to do such work even in today's modern era. Other auto drivers bother me a lot. Sometimes they do not even allow me to stand in the auto-stand. Going through all the trouble, I always stay positive and move ahead."

( With inputs from ANI )

