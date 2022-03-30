MP: Woman reaches SP office in Jabalpur after consuming poison, claiming 'harassment' by family

A woman, who had allegedly consumed poison, reached the SP office in Jabalpur on Tuesday to lodge a complaint against her family members.

"Sangeeta Patel the wife of Amar Patel came to us alleging atrocities against her by her husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law," said Apurva Killedar, Deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

"She allegedly consumed rat poison as she was facing violence at home," the DCP added.

The police have taken her to Victoria Hospital for necessary treatment.

The Police also said, "In order to resolve her marriage-related disputes, a case has been filed with the Family counselling centre (while the police are investigating the case."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor