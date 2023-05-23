MP woman watches 'The Kerala Story', files compliant against partner who wanted her to convert

A 23-year-old man was arrested from Indore in Madhya Pradesh on the charges of raping a woman, with whom he was in a relationship, and pressuring her to change her religion, police said on Monday. Notably, the woman lodged the First Information Report following an altercation with the man after watching "The Kerala Story", according to police.

Khajrana police station in-charge Dinesh Verma told reporters the man was arrested under provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2021, which prohibits conversion by force or cheating, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).The complainant was living with the man "after she fell into the trap of love under the pretext of marriage", Verma said quoting the FIR. She alleged that the man was pressuring her to change her religion and was mentally harassing her.

The woman said she and the man recently went to watch 'The Kerala Story'. After watching the film, the duo argued and the man left her after assaulting her. She approached the police on May 19 and lodged an FIR,” the police officer said.The accused man, educated till class 12, is unemployed, while the victim woman is highly educated and works in a private company, he said, adding that she had met the man four years ago while studying in a coaching institute.