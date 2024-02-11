MP/MLA court asks police to confiscate Amar Mani's properties by Feb 29

Basti, Feb 11 The MP/ MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Basti has granted 20 days' time to the police for confiscation of ex-minister Amar Mani Tripathi's properties.

SP Basti Gopal Krishna confirmed that on police request, the court had granted time after going through progress reports for attachment of properties.

Officials said the court had directed Basti SP to complete the process of naming a receiver and to request respective district authorities to provide a judicial magistrate for confiscation of properties and to give detailed report regarding properties of Amar Mani Tripathi across the country.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Pramod Giri has fixed February 29 as the next date, in the 23-year-old case of kidnapping of a school boy Rahul Gupta in Basti on December 6, 2001.

The court had already issued a non-bailable warrant against Tripathi and later ordered for confiscation of immovable properties of the former minister under Section 82 of CrPC.

Basti police had informed the court that Tripathi had a house (No. 81 B) in Nautanwa town of Maharajganj apart from a residential plot (no A-3/297) of 450 square metres in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

