MPPSC to release admit cards for state service exam soon

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is going to release admit cards for the state service preliminary exam-2021 and the state forest service exam-2021 on June 10. MPPSC said that both exams will be conducted in all 52 districts in the state on June 19.

Candidates can download the exam admit cards on the official website, said MPPSC. The general knowledge paper would be held from 10 am to 12 noon while the general aptitude paper would be held from 2.15 pm and 4.15 pm. Candidates can also download from services of MPonline, the online portal which provides services to government agencies in the state.



MPPSC also stated that candidates would have to pay 5 rupees for the downloading of admit cards.