MP's senior IAS officer Shailbala Martin and journalist Rakesh Pathak to marry soon

Bhopal, April 4 IAS officer Shailbala Martin, who is currently posted as additional secretary in the general administration department of Madhya Pradesh government will soon enter into wedlock with senior journalist Rakesh Pathak soon.

While, Shailbala(56) is single, 57-year-old Rakesh Pathak is a father of two daughters. They fell in love two years ago and now have decided to take the relationship to the next level. Pathak lost his first wife seven years ago.

Pathak made the relationship public on his Facebook account, stating that after several new debates.. "We are now going to be jeevansathi." Senior journalist-Pathak belongs to Hindu Brahmin family from Gwalior district, while Shailbala born in a Christian family in Indore.

Pathak's message with a title "Dukh-Sukh Ke Sathi Hain Shailbala" on his facebook account read: "We are friends for the past two years and during this period it was realised we both share the same thoughts. We often used to meet during news debates. Now, we have decided to live together and therefore, we are going to marry soon. Apart from serving as senior IAS officer, Shailbala also writes occasionally."

Pathak said the families have accepted their relationship. The family members had met during a family function recently. Pathak said his daughters - Saumya and Sachi - had introduced Shailbala to his entire family during a family function and she was welcomed by all.

Before getting posted as additional secretary in the general administration department of the state government, 2009 batch IAS officer, Shailbala has served in several districts in the state as commissioner and collector.

