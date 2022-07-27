MPSOS Open School 10th, 12th results declared, check details
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 27, 2022 12:53 PM 2022-07-27T12:53:25+5:30 2022-07-27T12:53:51+5:30
The Madhya Pradesh State Open School, Bhopal today has announced the results for the Class 10, 12 Ruk Jana Nahi Yojna exams. Appeared students can check their results on the official website mpsos.nic.in.
To check the results students will need their roll number and other details as asked on the website.
Know how to check the results
- Go to the official website mpsos.nic.in.
- Click on the link which reads Results/Migration on the Homepage.
- You will be directed to the new screen, click on "RUK Jana Nahi" class 12th and 1oth exams
- Then enter your registration details and other details.
- Your result will be displayed on the screen.