MSRTC protest: Lawyer remanded to police custody till Apr 11

Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Saturday sent lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte to police custody till April 11, in connection with the protest outside Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar's residence here.

The court has also sent the other 109 accused to 14-day judicial custody linked to the case that took place on Friday.

The attack on Sharad Pawar's residence took place on April 8, when a group of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers tried to enter his residence and held a protest by hurling stones and slippers at his place.

Mumbai Police have arrested 105 people and registered cases against them under different sections of IPC in connection with the protest.

The incident was condemned by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who directed the administration to take stern actions against those who ignited the violence saying that No one should act in a way that endangers law and order.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra chief minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday condemned the attack and called it 'a big failure' of the police department.

( With inputs from ANI )

