MUDA case: CM Siddaramaiah questioned by Lokayukta police for two hours

Mysuru (Karnataka), Nov 6 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was questioned by the Lokayukta police for about two hours in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case on Wednesday.

Siddaramaiah came out of the office of the Mysuru Lokayukta Superintendent T.J. Udesh at 12 noon. He appeared before the Lokayukta at 10.10 a.m. After coming out, CM Siddaramaiah reached the Government Guest House in Mysuru city.

Sources said that CM Siddaramaiah asked the officers to carry out the procedure and not give him any exemption. He also asked the officers to forget that he is the CM and ask him all the questions that they want for the investigation.

Sources further stated that he was asked questions regarding the allotment of sites, land conversion and finally return of allotted sites.

CM Siddaramaiah is named as the main accused in the case related to the alleged irregularities in the MUDA.

He is the first Chief Minister to face a Lokayukta probe while being in power in the history of Karnataka.

It is also the first time CM Siddaramaiah, who has a clean record, is facing a probe in his four-decade-old political career.

Siddaramaiah, who arrived in Mysuru from Bengaluru, was welcomed by Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa and Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh at the Government Guest House.

CM Siddaramaiah had breakfast at the guest house and went straight to the Lokayukta office.

Siddaramaiah was probed about his role in the allocation of sites on a 50:50 ratio to his family; land conversion and for alleged fabrication of documents.

Sources said that, if CM Siddaramaiah gets a clean chit in the Lokayukta probe, it would help him to strongly argue that the investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is not required and allegations against him are political in nature.

Also, Siddaramaiah can face the investigation without the threat of being arrested.

The High Court will take up the matter on the petition demanding a CBI probe on November 26.

The court has also asked Lokayukta to submit its investigation report.

Petitioner Snehamayi Krishna has stated that he submitted a list of questions to be asked from CM Siddaramaiah.

If Lokayukta fails to ask these questions, CM Siddaramaiah will have to face the same questions asked by the CBI in the future.

A high alert has been sounded in the surrounding areas of the Lokayukta office in Mysuru.

The Lokayukta had earlier questioned CM Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathy, the second accused, brother-in-law Mallikarjunaswamy, the third accused and land owner J. Devaraju, the fourth accused.

