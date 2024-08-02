MUDA case: K’taka CM responds to issue of show cause notice by Guv, says reply given

Bengaluru, Aug 2 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while responding on Friday to the issue of a show cause notice to him by the Governor, said that a reply has been given by the ministers.

Governor Gehlot had issued a show cause notice to CM Siddaramaiah in connection with alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, asking why prosecution consent should not be given against him.

Speaking to the media after participating in the inaugural ceremony of ‘13th Bengaluru India Nano’, a nanotechnology event in Bengaluru, CM Siddaramaiah made his first statement on the notice.

He stated that the answer had been given by the ministers to the show cause notice issued to him.

“The reply has been prepared by the Cabinet and it has been decided to advise the Governor to withdraw the notice given to the Chief Minister and to reject the complaint made by Mr Abraham,” he said.

The Karnataka government on Thursday appealed to the Governor to withdraw the show cause notice and reject the petition by social activist TJ Abraham.

Addressing a press conference at the Vidhana Soudha, Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar said, "The council of ministers strongly urges the honourable Governor to withdraw notice issued to CM Siddaramaiah and also to reject the said petition by TJ Abraham. We make this appeal with all humility and humbleness. I want to bring it to the notice of the people of the state that this is murder of democracy and the Constitution."

The show cause notice to Siddaramaiah on July 26, stated, “On perusal of request for prosecution against you, it is seen that the allegations against you are of serious nature and prima facie seems plausible. It is also noticed that a complaint has already been filed against you in the Lokayukta police station in Mysuru by the petitioner on July 18.”

The notice further stated, “I direct you to submit your reply on the allegations levied against you within seven days with supporting documents as to why permission for prosecution should not be granted against you to the petitioner.”

