MUDA Case: Relief for Siddaramaiah; High Court Adjourns Hearing to August 31st

The hearing of the petition filed by CM Siddaramaiah challenging the permission given by the governor regarding the dispute over the distribution of Muda land in Mysore, which has created a lot of mayhem in Karnataka politics, was held today. Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Sanghvi argued on behalf of CM Siddaramaiah. Later, the next hearing was adjourned to 10.30 am on August 31, i.e., Saturday. An interim restraining order is also continued for which CM Siddaramaiah got relief for two days.

T.J. Abraham, Snehamai Krishna, and Pradeep had filed a complaint that there had been an irregularity in the allotment of land. Accordingly, Governor Thawarchand Gehlot has permitted an investigation against Siddaramaiah. But Siddaramaiah had filed a petition in the High Court that the Governor's permission to investigate under Section 17 (A) and Section 128 of the Indian Penal Code, despite the advice of the Cabinet, was unconstitutional and illegal.