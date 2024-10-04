MUDA Scam: Siddaramaiah Gets Support from JD(S) Leader GT Devegowda

Chairman of JD(S) core committee and Chamundeshwari constituency MLA G T Devegowda today attacked leaders of the BJP and JD(S) including H D Kumaraswamy and came out in support of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case.

JDS MLA GT Devegowda, who has turned against the senior leader of his party, Union Minister Kumaraswamy, who is demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Muda case, said that there is no need for the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. "All are sitting in glass houses," he said.

For those asking for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation, GT Devegowda indirectly asked all the leaders who are FIR registered will resign. GT Devegowda, who has directly criticized Kumaraswamy asked whether Kumaraswamy will also resign, asking that all those who registered FIR should resign.

He asked the Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy how he can focus on what he can do and bring to the state from the center and just sit and ask for his resignation. Speaking at the Dussehra inauguration atop Chamundi hill in Mysuru he said that Kumaraswamy is a minister at the Centre. They have a responsibility. Don't just sit and ask for resignation. Let the state bring whatever it can bring from the center and develop it. He asked Kumaraswamy bitterly whether he would resign if asked. Kumaraswamy has been the Chief Minister twice. Once in the by-election, both BJP-JDS tried to defeat Siddaramaiah but it did not happen. With the blessings of Chamundeshwaridevi, Siddaramaiah won that day, GT said. Devegowda praised Siddaramaiah. Devegowda said, "Since I know about Siddaramaiah I am talking about him. At a time when mines and real estate entered politics, and amid their attacks, Siddaramaiah has still survived in politics. He has never favoured his son, wife, or family. Allegations against Siddaramaiah are unexpected. Siddaramaiah took H C Mahadevappa, a Dalit leader to the State level, who held several popular portfolios as minister.

Already Siddaramaiah has returned the plots to Muda. The investigation is on-going. A 50:50 ratio of plot is legally distributed. CM Siddaramaiah is not responsible for everything. GT Devegowda spoke for Siddaramaiah that there is no need to resign as soon as the FIR is registered.

Should Siddaramaiah who has become CM with the support of 135 MLAs resign? Show me which law asks him to resign, he added.