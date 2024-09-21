Mukesh Ahlawat, fresh face in Atishi's Cabinet, shares AAP govt’s vision for Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 21 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat, shed light on the new government's roadmap and vision for the national capital, as he is set to be inducted into Delhi-CM designate Atishi's Cabinet on Saturday.

Mukesh Ahlawat, a first-time legislator in Delhi Assembly, spoke to IANS about what the new government under Atishi intends to do and achieve in the next few months.

He said that there is little sadness within the party over the resignation of AAP Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but asserted that he remains the city’s hero and also the first choice of Delhiites for the CM's post.

"Atishi is one of the talented Ministers in the AAP who will be the new CM of Delhi. She will do a great job in the national capital," he added.

Mukesh Ahlawat is set to be inducted as the 'fresh face' in Atishi's Cabinet later in the day.

Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Kailash Gehlot, and Imran Hussain will continue in their roles while Ahlawat is likely to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Social Welfare Minister Raj Kumar Anand.

Ahlawat also mentioned that the AAP leaders will go to the people with a message that Kejriwal resigned from Delhi's CM's post as he is honest and will request the people to elect Kejriwal as CM again.

The AAP MLA also shared about the responsibilities as the MLA and the Cabinet Minister and said, "I will handle it very well, but now the responsibility has increased. So, I will spend a little more of my time."

Ahlawat asserted that he would become the best Social Welfare Minister in history.

He also shared about the oath-taking ceremony and said: "Right now, we have been informed that the swearing-in ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. But, if CM-designate Atishi will go to the Secretariat, then we will go there."

Mukesh Ahlawat is a first-time MLA from Delhi's Sultanpur Majra constituency. He is a businessman by profession. Having won the Assembly seat in 2020, Ahlawat first contested elections on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket in 2013 but lost. Later, he joined the AAP subsequently and was fielded from the reserved seat in 2020.

