Mukesh Ambani Shares Five Life Lessons for Graduate Students: 'Find Your Passion and Turn Work into Joy' (Watch Video)

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries, recently delivered a keynote address at the 12th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Urja Vishwavidyalaya. During his speech, Ambani imparted valuable life lessons to the graduating students and highlighted five guiding principles that have been instrumental in his success.

"Dear graduating students, may I share a few life lessons with you? You will remember what was said at this convocation many years from now. Life is both rewarding and demanding, and as you chart your future, I would like to offer five guiding principles that have been instrumental in my journey," he said, addressing the gathering.

Also Read| Mukesh Ambani Urges Younger Generation to Rely on 'Khud Ki Buddhi' for Progress, Not Just AI, While Using ChatGPT (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

Shri Mukesh Ambani shares five life lessons for graduates:



1. Discover your passion and let work become joy.

2. Commit to lifelong learning in an ever-changing world.

3. Share knowledge to grow together and elevate others.

4. Build meaningful relationships based on trust and… pic.twitter.com/CkSYxEnjKN — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) January 28, 2025

Five key lessons for students, as shared by Mukesh Ambani:

Discover your passion and let work become joy.

Commit to lifelong learning in an ever-changing world.

Share knowledge to grow together and elevate others.

Build meaningful relationships based on trust and respect.

Cherish your family – they provide purpose, values, and strength..

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani recently addressed the 12th convocation of Pandit Deendayal Urja Vishwavidyalaya, highlighting India's future and the role of artificial intelligence. He advised students to use AI as a learning tool while retaining their critical thinking skills.