Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigns as Union Minister of Minority Affairs, reported news agency ANI.The reports of his resignation comes a day before Naqvi's term as a member of the Rajya Sabha ends. The ruling BJP had decided not to re-nominate him as a candidate, in the recently held polls of the Upper House of Parliament. Speculations are also rife that the ruling BJP may Naqvi as its candidate for the upcoming vice presidential elections, slated for August 6.

