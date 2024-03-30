Mukhtar Ansari Death: Gangster-Turned-Politician's Last Rites To Be Held Today

The last rites of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari who died after suffering a cardiac arrest, will be performed today, Saturday, March 30. His dead body was brought to his Ghazipur residence on Friday evening amid heavy police deployment. “We received the body after some delay so the last rites cannot be performed on Friday night. It will be done on Saturday morning. I request everybody to pray for him," Mukhtar Ansari's elder brother, Sibgatullah Ansari told ANI.

Mukhtar Ansari died due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Thursday night. He was brought to the Rani Durgavati Medical College Hospital in Banda from the district jail in "an unconscious state" and later died at the hospital. However, Ansari's son and brother claimed that the gangster was given ‘slow poison’ in his food in jail. Several politicians including RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi echoed the poison allegations and demanded a probe. Security has been heightened outside the Mohammadabad residence of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari after sloganeering by his supporters. Mukhtar Ansari was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai by an MP-MLA court. He was sentenced to life in prison on March 13, 2024, in a case related to the use of forged documents for obtaining an arms license in 1990.



