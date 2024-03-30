Mukhtar Ansari Death: People Gather in Large Numbers for Gangster-Turned-Politician's Last Rites (Watch Video)

Mukhtar Ansari, the 60-year-old gangster-politician from Uttar Pradesh who died of a heart attack on Thursday night, was buried at his native place, Ghazipur, at around 10:45 am today amid tight security. People gathered in large numbers to take part in the funeral procession of Ansari, who was a former five-time MLA. Some of his supporters broke the barricades to enter the burial ground, leading to a brief confrontation with the police.

Mukhtar’s postmortem late on Friday confirmed that he died of cardiac arrest, PTI reported citing hospital sources. The autopsy was conducted by a panel of five doctors, it added. Following the examination, Mukhtar’s mortal remains were handed over to his younger son, Umar Ansari. Meanwhile, a magisterial inquiry was ordered as opposition parties raised questioned over the gangster-politician’s death amid allegations by his family that he was ‘slow poisoned’ in Banda jail. He was buried next to his mother at the Kali Bagh graveyard in Ghazipur’s Mohammadabad amid a sea of supporters and heavy security. His son, Umar Ansari and brother, Afzal Ansar, were present at the funeral.

Despite the security arrangements, controversy looms over Mr Ansari's death. His family has alleged that he was subjected to "slow poisoning" during his incarceration. His family claims they were not informed directly about his demise and learned about it through the media. Mr Ansari's life was marred by controversies and legal battles. In April 2023, he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai. Earlier this month, he received a life sentence for his involvement in obtaining an arms license using forged documents.