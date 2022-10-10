Mulayam Singh Yadav Death: 3 day state mourning declared in UP

Uttar Pradesh government has announced a three-day state mourning on the demise of veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav. His last rites will be performed with full state honours, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, born November 22, 1939, was a senior Indian politician and the supremo of the Samajwadi Party. He was a member of Lok Sabha, representing Azamgarh constituency of Uttar Pradesh.