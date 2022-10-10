Mulayam Singh Yadav Death: 3 day state mourning declared in UP
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 10, 2022 10:55 AM 2022-10-10T10:55:47+5:30 2022-10-10T10:56:02+5:30
Uttar Pradesh government has announced a three-day state mourning on the demise of veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav. His last rites will be performed with full state honours, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.