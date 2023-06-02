Multiple fatalities feared as Coromandel express collides with goods train

The Coromandel Express train collided with a goods train in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday. The collision took place near the Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district and several passengers of the express train are feared dead with a lot more trapped inside the overturned coaches of the superfast train.

The office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said that teams have been sent to the site of the accident for a search and rescue operation. The District Magistrate of Balasore has also been directed to reach the accident site to make all necessary arrangements and inform the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level, it added.

The train originates from Shalimar station in West Bengal and ends at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station in Chennai. The train started its journey at 3.30 pm and arrived at Balasore station at 6.30 pm. It was scheduled to reach Chennai tomorrow at 4.50 pm.