Multiple firearms seized from two places in Kolkata ahead of New Year celebrations

Kolkata, Dec 30 The Kolkata Police's Special Task Force (STF), on Tuesday, recovered multiple firearms and arrested two persons in connection with it, police said.

According to the police, acting on a tip-off, officers of STF detained two youths from the Strand Road in Kolkata.

Several firearms were seized which were in the possession of the accused duo.

Following the recovery of firearms, questions have been raised about the origin of these weapons and their intended destination.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

The two youths were later arrested.

According to a senior Kolkata Police officer, the two accused youths were carrying large bags.

After detaining the accused duo, the police officers opened their bags which were filled with firearms following which they were subsequently arrested under the Arms Act.

The recovered firearms include a single-shot pistol, a 7mm pistol, and improvised firearms.

Additionally, 20 to 22 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

Meanwhile, another man has been arrested in connection with a similar incident in Alipore area in Kolkata.

The arrested individual has been identified as Rajesh Kumar Sau.

According to police sources, the accused is an acquaintance of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

Nearly 11 firearms have been recovered from him.

The police are questioning to find out more about the recovered firearms.

It may be noted that since Christmas, the city of Kolkata has been under tight security.

Strict surveillance is being maintained, especially in areas where large crowds gather to celebrate the festive season.

Recently, several incidents of shootings have occurred in various parts of West Bengal.

Last month, a shooting took place in Kasba area of Kolkata, where a youth was left injured.

Earlier, miscreants had fired gunshots in front of the house of Trinamool Congress Councillor Sushanta Kumar Ghosh in the same area of ​​Kasba.

Shootings are also frequently reported in various districts, including Malda and Murshidabad.

Now, with the recovery of these firearms in Kolkata just before the New Year celebrations, questions have been raised about the availability of firearms in the city.

