Multiple flash floods hit HP's Mandi, triggering landslides, damaging houses

Shimla, Aug 17 Multiple flash flood incidents were reported on Sunday in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, triggering landslides, damaging scores of houses, washing away vehicles and hampering the Mandi-Kullu road stretch of the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway.

However, there was no report of loss of life.

Relief operations are underway to restore connectivity. Panarsa, Takoli and Nagwain areas were among the worst affected in Mandi, probably the worst-hit district in the state due to extreme rainfall events.

Hundreds of motorists were stuck in traffic jams following a landslide on the Mandi-Kullu stretch near Jhalogi. The alternative route via Kataula-Kamand between Mandi and Kullu has also been impacted owing to landslides at several points.

However, authorities are working to restore it for light vehicles. The dam authorities at Pandoh have issued an alert of the release of excess water from the dam after a downpour in the Takoli area.

The Panchvaktra temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva and known for stone carvings, in Mandi town, known as Chhoti Kashi, is standing tall under the swirling waters of the raging Beas River.

Heavy floods of 2023 also could not damage the foundation of the Panchvaktra temple, an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monument built in the typical Shikhara architecture style.

Elsewhere, with the water level of Pong Dam in Kangra district rising to an alarming position at 1,379.98 feet, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) began controlled release of 57,221 cusecs of water through its turbines and spillways. This is the highest release of water from the dam in the ensuing monsoon season.

The BBMB has issued an alert in Kangra in Himachal and Hoshiarpur in Punjab to take precautionary measures in low-lying areas.

Also, the road was damaged near Tattapani owing to landslides on the Shimla-Karsog route. Excess water was released from the Giri dam in Sirmaur district, triggering panic among the people settled in the dam downstream of the flood.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, 175 roads in Mandi district, 64, including National Highway-305, in Kullu, 25 in Kangra, 12 in Chamba, 13 in Shimla, seven each in Una and Sirmour, four in Lahaul-Spiti, three, including National Highway-5, in Kinnaur, two in Solan and one in Bilaspur district, remained blocked for vehicles.

The state's Meteorological Department has issued yellow weather warnings for various districts of the state till August 19.

For August 17, yellow weather warnings have been issued for Shimla, Mandi, Kangra, Chamba and Sirmaur districts that will result in heavy rainfall at isolated places.

