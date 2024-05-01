Multiple schools in Delhi receive bomb threats, search operation underway

New Delhi, May 1 Three schools -- Delhi Public School in Dwarka, Mother Mary School in East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area, and Amity School in South Delhi's Pushp Vihar received bomb threats through email on Wednesday morning, an official said, adding that teams, including the bomb disposal squad, are on the spot.

According to police, after receiving information from schools separately regarding the bomb threat, local police teams along with the bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) reached the spot in the morning.

“The schools were evacuated and a search operation is going on. So far nothing suspicious has been found,” said a senior police official.

More details are awaited.

