Mumbai: 2 held for extorting money from people posing as NCB officers

Two persons were arrested in Mumbai for posing themselves as Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers and extorting money from people, including a Bhojpuri actor, police said on Sunday.

During the investigation, Mumbai's Amboli police found that a 28-year-old Bhojpuri actor died by suicide in the Jogeshwari area after the two accused tried to extort Rs 20 lakhs from her.

Later, police registered a case under ADR and sections 306, 170, 420, 384, 388, 389, 506, 120B, and 34 of Indian Penal Code(IPC).

The two accused were identified as Suran and Pravesh, residents of Mumbai.

"The actor was present at the rave party when these two fake NCB officers demanded Rs 40 lakh from her and her friends. Later, they realised Rs 20 lakhs from her. It also came to light that Arif Ghazi, who attended the party with the actor, was behind it," police said.

"After the incident, the Bhojpuri actor got scared and committed suicide through hanging on Thursday," police added.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor