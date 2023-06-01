Mumbai: 4 held for attacking two Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leaders

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], June 1 : Four men have been arrested in connection with an attack on two Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) Party leaders including Mumbai youth president, Parmeshwar Ranshur with a knife and rod in the Dadar area of Mumbai, the police said on Thursday.

Officials said that a case under sections 307, 326, and 34 of IPC was registered in connection to the alleged attack incident.

According to police, on May 28, VBA leaders, Parmeshwar Ranshur and Gautam Haral were allegedly attacked by a group of unidentified men with a knife and rod in the Dadar area of Mumbai.

During the attack duo got badly injured and were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Mumbai's Bhoiwada police station under sections 307, 326, and 34 of IPC.

Party leader, Gautam Haral, one of the complainants, told the police that he had an altercation with a man named Jagdish after he allegedly used abusive words. Following the altercation, Haral and the party's youth president, Parmeshwar Ranshur approached the police and lodged a complaint against the man at Chunabhatti police station. Haral further told the police that this irked Jagdeesh, and he later planned an attack on them, the police said.

The accused have been arrested, and further investigation into the matter is underway, they added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor