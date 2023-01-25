Mumbai: BEST bus catches fire in Bandra

A Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus caught fire in Mumbai's Bandra area on Wednesday.

No passengers were harmed in the incident, officials said.

The incident happened in Mumbai's Bandra area. The rescue teams reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

( With inputs from ANI )

