Mumbai: Bhojpuri actress arrested for forcing women into prostitution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 : A Bhojpuri actress named Suman Kumari was arrested for allegedly forcing women models

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 : A Bhojpuri actress named Suman Kumari was arrested for allegedly forcing women models into prostitution, Mumbai Police informed on Friday.

The police also rescued three women from being trapped, the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch said.

"A Bhojpuri actress Suman Kumari (24) has been arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly forcing girls (models) into prostitution. Police also rescued three models. Further investigation is being done," the Crime Branch said in a statement on Friday.

Further investigations are underway in the case.

