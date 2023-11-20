Mumbai: CBI nabs navy medico for demanding bribe for favourable medical reports

Mumbai, Nov 20 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a medico sailor here at the Indian Navy Hospital Station (INHS) Asvini for allegedly taking bribes from job aspirants in lieu of providing favourable medical test reports, officials said on Monday.

A Nashik-based complainant accused the medico, identified as Sanju S. Aralikatti, and some unknown persons of indulging in the fraud, officials added.

According to the complaint, the accused was allegedly demanding bribes for providing "favourable reports" in the medical examinations of candidates preparing to join the INHS Asvini.

The complainant said that the accused demanded Rs 30,000 for a favourable medical report of the candidates who had cleared their written and physical tests for the job, and asked them to pay the bribe amounts via online money transfer.

Setting a trap, the complainant transferred Rs 5,000 to the bank account of the accused via the Phonepe app, officials said, adding that further probe is underway.

--IANS

